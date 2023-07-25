Catching Up with 2X Trek Guest Gerrit Graham

Interesting. Let's talk more about your DS9 episode, “Captive Pursuit.” What do you remember of the experience? Obviously, the makeup must have been one huge element of your experience.

I'm trying to think if that was the first rubber-head thing I ever did. Well, I guess it must have been the first one that was really extensive. If the cast and crew were called at 8, you had to get there at 5:30 or 6, so they could start applying the makeup and prosthetics. The application time gets shorter as the show goes on, because they get more practiced at it, but the first couple of times it is laborious. Then, you have to get it taken off at the end. You can't just pull it off your face. That takes a lot of patience. Either that, or it takes not having had enough sleep the night before, so you just go to sleep in the makeup chair. And the thing I liked about that episode is the same thing I like about all Star Trek episodes. They're always about something real, you know what I mean? A real issue; it's not just fluff.

That DS9 episode was about the morality of fox hunting. The Tosk was fleeing from the Hunter, my character, and his two buddies, who were chasing him through many universes. He was rescued from the asteroid in which he was hiding by the DS9 folks, who thought it inhuman, or improper, or whatever. The Tosk had been bred specifically for this one job in life. His place in the universe was to be prey for my group of Hunters. I was even in a mostly red and black outfit, which is what fox hunters wear, and the argument was whether or not it was legitimate to hunt for sport, which is what we were doing. Even though the Tosk explained that his only purpose, and his only meaning in life, was to be our prey, does or doesn’t that legitimizes hunting a fellow for sport? It’s a thorny issue. And, at the time, in the real world, people were making a big stink about fox hunting, so the effect was that this story was about a real issue. That’s what made Star Trek terrific.