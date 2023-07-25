Catching Up Laurel Goodwin, Yeoman Colt from "The Cage"

You suggested that?

Oh, yeah. When I was in makeup, Leonard's going, "You know, I’ve got to play this non-feeling alien, and all that." I said, "Honey, trust me. When they get these ears right and they get that right, we get that look just right, you're gonna be the sex symbol of the '60s." He brushed it off because he was a serious actor. So, even though I was crushed not to be on the show, I was delighted for Leonard. And, when the show started, not being sour grapes, I took a look at it. The first moment that William Shatner walks on, I go, "He's got Leonard's pointed sideburns." That did it. I turned it off and never watched it again.

At some point years after the show’s demise, Roddenberry started to show "The Cage" at conventions. It was in black and white at first. Then somebody found the color version, and he’d screen that. What was it like to see this pilot that nobody ever saw begin to see the light of day?

By then, it wasn’t near as important to me. I was very proud and pleased that Star Trek had grown and done everything that it had, but personally, it didn’t affect me that much because I led a very busy life and went on my way. Every once in a while, it’d cross my mind what I could have made just from the residuals if I’d done the show. But it is what it is. The first time I actually got to see the whole thing was 10 years ago, I believe, when I did the 40th anniversary event at the Hilton. I went in to buy a lighter or a book of matches, or something. They had stuff on the wall, and I gave it a look. They had a big display of all things Star Trek, and near there, there was a gift shop. I went in to get something. They had videos. I looked over and saw "The Cage." I went, "Oh, that's interesting." So I bought a couple. They were like, $5. Obviously getting rid of them. So I bought a couple and took them home. I sent one to my mother. She wanted it. That was the first time I saw it. But it was both black and white and color. So, that's the only time I’ve seen it. And, of course, my VCR is long dead.