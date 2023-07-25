"Caretaker" Original Script vs. Finished Pilot

Even more interesting was that Paris spends time trying to charm Janeway romantically, revealing an almost Han Solo-like quality to the character. He is even introduced shirtless as the scene begins to reinforce his romantic character traits. The script notes that “He’s using his roguish charm to try and impress her and it almost seems like he’s coming on to her with his soft eyes and tone of voice. For much of the scene, it almost seems to be working. Now, she takes a beat and moves an inch toward and speaks softly –“

JANEWAY

If a member of my crew gets hurt because you make

a mistake, you won’t have to worry about an anklet,

Mister. I’ll make sure you don’t see daylight again.

This interesting exchange would have reinforced the strength and intelligence of Janeway, never to be fooled by Tom’s attempts at charming her, while also setting up Paris as both an aficionado of traditional popular culture and his need for redemption as a rogue hero.

What is also revealing about this lost extension of the “Janeway meets Paris” scene is that it illuminates how adept Piller and Taylor were at weaving character moments into their scripts. Indeed, one of the reasons that Voyager continues to inspire fans and new audiences is its excellent characters and relationships. Piller and Taylor used character effectively, even in the earliest drafts of their work. It is a legacy that would endure for the next seven years as other writers expanded on their original framework.

Maria Jose and John Tenuto are both sociology professors at the College of Lake County in Grayslake, Illinois, specializing in popular culture and subculture studies. The Tenutos have conducted extensive research on the history of Star Trek, and have presented at venues such as Creation Conventions and the St. Louis Science Center. They have written for the official Star Trek Magazine and their extensive collection of Star Trek items has been featured in SFX Magazine. Their theory about the “20-Year Nostalgia Cycle” and research on Star Trek fans has been featured on WGN News, BBC Radio, and in the documentary The Force Among Us. They recently researched all known paperwork from the making of the classic episode "Space Seed" and are excited to be sharing some previously unreported information about Khan's first adventure with fellow fans. Contact the Tenutos at jtenuto@clcillinois.edu or mjtenuto@clcillinois.edu.