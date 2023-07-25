Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Voyager

    Published Mar 13, 2015

    Captains, Reap the Rewards

    By Star Trek Online

    This weekend—now to Monday 3/16 at 9AM PST—Star Trek Online will be running a special weekend event during which you can earn Bonus Fleet or Reputation Marks by playing content throughout the game.

    During this weekend event, content that provides Marks (Fleet or Reputation) will reward one and a half times its normal mark rewards. This 50% bonus is applied to the base rewards for all content that is eligible for the Daily Bonus Marks. Start building your Fleet Projects and earning the best Reputation Gear in STO.

    Joining the fun at Star Trek Online is easy and free. Just visit startrekonline.com, register for a free account and then download and install the game. Once you've done that, just log in with your new account and you're ready to discover the entire Star Trek Online universe.

