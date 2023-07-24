Captains Janeway and Sisko Overcome the Odds

Aware that Voyager was entering the heart of the Collective’s territory, Captain Janeway studied up on logs from captains who had gone toe-to-toe with the Borg and ordered her subordinates to ready themselves and their departments to resist the Collective. Having prepared her crew for the possibility of facing the Borg, Janeway received a surprise when she learned that her starship would need to stand against an even more enigmatic enemy. Hopes that Species 8472 could be an ally quickly faded after their attack on Harry Kim, and morale dimmed even further when the “Northwest Passage” through Borg space turned out to be brimming with bioships fresh out of the fluidic realm. Isolated in the Delta Quadrant, Janeway needed to find a way to navigate the situation without support from Starfleet.

On the other hand, Captain Sisko remained well-aware of the threat that awaited Deep Space 9. Since the Federation’s first official contact with the Dominion three years earlier, the two governments engaged in what could accurately be described as a cold war. From the destruction of the U.S.S. Odyssey to the Founders’ plan to destroy Bajor’s sun, tensions flared on numerous occasions. Sisko became the preeminent expert on the Dominion, so Starfleet consulted his logs and reports when it came time to prepare for an attack. Even the buildup to open hostilities afforded time for additional preparations, as it took weeks for the Dominion to bolster their forces with convoys from the Gamma Quadrant. While the Federation did not dispatch its own reinforcements for the conflict that occurred in “Call to Arms,” the station was part of a coordinated operation undertaken by the Federation-Klingon Alliance and supported by the U.S.S. Defiant and the Klingon vessel Rotarran.

Interestingly, the differences between Janeway and Sisko’s situations were mirrored in their opponents’ perspectives, as well. Species 8472’s run-in with the Collective was unexpected, and their subsequent invasion followed an erratic pattern of chaos and destruction. Voyager’s entry into the fray ranked as yet another unknown factor that Species 8472 needed to adapt to and confront. As for the Dominion, the Founders observed the Alpha Quadrant races that traveled through the Bajoran wormhole, gathering intelligence and even manipulating the Romulan Tal Shiar and Cardassian Obsidian Order into a devastating trap. With war approaching, the Dominion welcomed the Cardassian Union into the fold and signed nonaggression pacts with the Romulans, Miradorn, and Tholians.