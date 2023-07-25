Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Nov 27, 2017

    Captain's Holiday Ale Ready for Consumption

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Star Trek fans, you need not be a Starfleet captain or negotiate a complex trade agreement between the Gemarians and the Dachlyds to deserve a little rest and relaxation -- or a good beer. Shmaltz Brewing Company has introduced Star Trek: The Next Generation Captain's Holiday 30th Anniversary Ale, inspired by Star Trek: The Next Generation's 30th anniversary in general, and, more specifically, the episode “Captain’s Holiday."

    The Captain's Holiday 30th Anniversary Ale -- available in 4-packs of 12-ounce bottles -- boasts lemon, lime and orange citrus hop flavors via 2-Row, Red-X, Victory and Flaked Oats malts, as well as Citra and Amarillo hops, and it's brewed with Orange Peel and Lime. It features a 5.5% ABV.

