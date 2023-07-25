Published Apr 2, 2015
Captains, Fly Only the Best
Star Trek Online is very excited to introduce three new Tier 6 ship options, each based on existing iconic starships. Starfleet will have access to the Andromeda Class Exploration Cruiser, which is a Tier 6 version of the Galaxy Class Exploration Cruiser. Klingons have the Negh’Tev Heavy Battlecruiser, which is a Tier 6 version of the Negh’Var Heavy Battlecruiser. Lastly, Romulans will have access to the D’Khellra Battlecruiser Warbird, which is a tier 6 version of the D’Deridex Battlecruiser Warbird. All three have been given a 2410 facelift, much like was done for the Pathfinder Class Long Range Science Vessel.
Each of these new Tier 6 starships come equipped with the Molecular Cohesion Nullifier universal console, which causes damage to nearby enemies and provides a damage resistance buff to yourself. Both the damage caused to enemies and the damage resistance buff you earn are increased by the number of affected foes. This console’s effect is deadly versus fighters. In addition, while equipped, this console also provides a passive bonus to max sub-system power levels.
Costumes
Each of these new ships has its own new costume, but can also use parts from ships within the same family. The Andromeda Class Exploration Cruiser gains access to parts from the Galaxy and Monarch costumes and can also use parts from the Venture Class if you own that starship. The Negh’Tev Heavy Battlecruiser has access to both the Negh’Var and the Qu’Daj costumes. The D’Khellra Warbird Battlecruiser can use the D’Deridex costume, and if you own the D’ridthau costume you can also use its interchangeable costume parts.
Availability
These starships are all available in the C-store individually or they can be found packaged together in the T6 Cross Faction Cruiser Bundle.
Phil "Gorngonzolla" ZeleskiLead Systems DesignerStar Trek Online