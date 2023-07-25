Captain You'd Want As Your Personal Trainer Is...

The final StarTrek.com poll question of 2016 was Which Captain would you want as your personal trainer. The reply options were Captain Kirk, Captain Picard, Captain Sisko, Captain Janeay and Captain Archer. More than 3,000 fans voted and the results are down below:

Captain Kirk (31%)

Captain Sisko (21%)

Captain Picard (19%)

Captain Archer (15%)

Captain Janeway (14%)

And how did YOUR captain of choice fare in the results?