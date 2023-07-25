Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Dec 31, 2016

    Captain You'd Want As Your Personal Trainer Is...

    Captain You'd Want As Your Personal Trainer Is...

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The final StarTrek.com poll question of 2016 was Which Captain would you want as your personal trainer. The reply options were Captain Kirk, Captain Picard, Captain Sisko, Captain Janeay and Captain Archer. More than 3,000 fans voted and the results are down below:

    Captain Kirk (31%)

    Captain Sisko (21%)

    Captain Picard (19%)

    Captain Archer (15%)

    Captain Janeway (14%)

    And how did YOUR captain of choice fare in the results?

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top