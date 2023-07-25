Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Apr 26, 2015

    Captain You'd Want As A Mentor Is...

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    StarTrek.com, for our latest weekly poll, asked Which Star Trek captain would you choose as a mentor? More than 16,000 fans voted, selecting between James T. Kirk, Jean-Luc Picard, Benjamin Sisko, Kathryn Janeway and Jonathan Archer, and one captain stood above them all, amassing more votes than the other four captains combined. Here are the results:

    Jean-Luc Picard (52%)

    athryn Janeway (19%)James T. Kirk (13%)Benjamin Sisko (10%)Jonathan Archer (5%)

    So how did your captain/mentor of choice fare?

