    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Oct 19, 2014

    Captain You'd Most Like To Meet At A Halloween Party Is...

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    StarTrek.com, for our most recent poll, asked, Which captain would you most like to run into at a Halloween party this year? The reply options included Sisko, Kirk, Picard, Archer and Janeway. More than 17,000 fans voted and here are the results:

    Jean-Luc Picard (31%)
    James T. Kirk (27%)
    Kathryn Janeway (24%)
    Benjamin Sisko (10%)
    Jonathan Archer (9%)

    So, how many fans want to meet the same captain you do on Halloween?

