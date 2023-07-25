Published Oct 19, 2014
Captain You'd Most Like To Meet At A Halloween Party Is...
StarTrek.com, for our most recent poll, asked, Which captain would you most like to run into at a Halloween party this year? The reply options included Sisko, Kirk, Picard, Archer and Janeway. More than 17,000 fans voted and here are the results:
Jean-Luc Picard (31%)
James T. Kirk (27%)
Kathryn Janeway (24%)
Benjamin Sisko (10%)
Jonathan Archer (9%)
So, how many fans want to meet the same captain you do on Halloween?