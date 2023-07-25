Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published May 15, 2016

    Captain You'd Choose As Mentor Is...

    Captain You'd Choose As Mentor Is...

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    We pretty much knew the answer to this poll question the minute we wrote it down, but surprises occasionally do happen... though not in this case. For our latest StarTrek.com poll we asked, Which Star Trek captain would you choose as a mentor? The reply options were James T. Kirk, Jean-Luc Picard, Benjamin Sisko, Kathryn Janeway and Jonathan Archer. More than 5,000 voted and here are the results"

    Jean-Luc Picard (52%)
    James T. Kirk (19%)
    Kathryn Janeway (14%)
    Benjamin Sisko (10%)
    Jonathan Archer (6%)

    And how did YOUR captain of choice fare?

