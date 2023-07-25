Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

    Published Aug 18, 2013

    Captain You Want To See As A Klingon Is...

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Which Star Trek captain would you like to see as a Klingon? That was the question StarTrek.com asked readers in our latest poll. More than 23,000 people voted, and the results are in. It was a tight race, with the winner topping the list by only a few percentage points and just seven votes separating second and third place. Here, then, are the results:

    Sisko (29%, 7072 votes)
    Picard (22%, 5327 votes)
    Janeway (22%, 5320 votes)
    Kirk (18%, 4379 votes)
    Archer (8%, 1875 votes)

