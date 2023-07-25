Captain You Want As Your Personal Trainer Is...

Which Captain would you want as your personal trainer? That was the question StarTrek.com asked for this week's poll, and more than 5,000 saw fit to answer, choosing from reply options that included Captain Kirk, Captain Picard, Captain Sisko, Captain Janeway and Captain Archer. Here are the results:

Captain Kirk (31%)

Captain Sisko (20% 1060 votes)

Captain Picard (20% 1038 votes)

Captain Archer (14% 745 votes)

Captain Janeway (14% 704 votes)

And how did YOUR captain of choice fare?