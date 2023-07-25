Published Jan 8, 2019
This Captain Will Keep You on Track
Captain Who'd Motivate You to Stick with New Year's Resolution Is...
Which Captain would motivate you to stick with your New Year's resolution? Would it be Kirk, Picard, Sisko, Janeway, Archer, Georgiou, Lorca or Pike? Thousands of StarTrek.com readers toook the time to reply to our latest poll question, and here are the results:
Picard (40%)
Sisko (17%)
Kirk (15%, 675 votes)
Janeway (15%, 657 votes )
Archer (5%)
Lorca (3%)
Georgiou (2%, 103 votes)
Pike (2%, 89 votes)
So, do you think YOUR Captain would motivate you to keep your New Year's resolution?