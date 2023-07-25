Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

    Published Jan 8, 2019

    This Captain Will Keep You on Track

    Captain Who'd Motivate You to Stick with New Year's Resolution Is...

    Star Trek Captains

    StarTrek.com

    Which Captain would motivate you to stick with your New Year's resolution? Would it be Kirk, Picard, Sisko, Janeway, Archer, Georgiou, Lorca or Pike? Thousands of StarTrek.com readers toook the time to reply to our latest poll question, and here are the results:

    Picard (40%)

    Sisko (17%)

    Kirk (15%, 675 votes)

    Janeway (15%, 657 votes )

    Archer (5%)

    Lorca (3%)

    Georgiou (2%, 103 votes)

    Pike (2%, 89 votes)

    So, do you think YOUR Captain would motivate you to keep your New Year's resolution?

