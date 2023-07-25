Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Discovery

    Published Oct 28, 2017

    Captain Who'd Survive Longest in a Horror Film Is...

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Which Star Trek Captain would survive the longest in a horror film? That's the question StarTrek.com asked for our latest weekly poll. Thousands of fans voted, choosing from Kirk, Picard, Sisko, Janeway, Archer, Georgious and Lorca, and here are the results:

    Captain Kirk (28%)

    Captain Sisko (18%, 857 votes)

    Captain Picard (18%, 854 votes)

    Captain Lorca (17%)

    Captain Janeway (14%)

    Captain Archer (4%)

    Captain Georgiou (1%)

    And how many votes did YOUR Captain of choice scare up? Also, don't forget to vote in this week's Halloweekend poll...

