Published Aug 20, 2016
Captain Who'd Make Best Starfleet Instructor Is...
Jean-Luc Picard for the win, please. We kind of saw this one coming from a million parsecs away. StarTrek.com, for our latest weekly poll, asked Which captain would make the best instructor at Starfleet Academy? The reply options were James T. Kirk, Jean-Luc Picard, Benjamin Sisko, Kathryn Janeway and Jonathan Archer. More than 4,000 fans voted, and here are the results:
Jean-Luc Picard (50%)
Kathryn Janeway (19%)
James T. Kirk (13%)
Benjamin Sisko (12%)
Jonathan Archer (7%)
And how did YOUR captain of choice fare?