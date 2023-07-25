Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Aug 20, 2016

    Captain Who'd Make Best Starfleet Instructor Is...

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Jean-Luc Picard for the win, please. We kind of saw this one coming from a million parsecs away. StarTrek.com, for our latest weekly poll, asked Which captain would make the best instructor at Starfleet Academy? The reply options were James T. Kirk, Jean-Luc Picard, Benjamin Sisko, Kathryn Janeway and Jonathan Archer. More than 4,000 fans voted, and here are the results:

    Jean-Luc Picard (50%)

    Kathryn Janeway (19%)

    James T. Kirk (13%)

    Benjamin Sisko (12%)

    Jonathan Archer (7%)

    And how did YOUR captain of choice fare?

