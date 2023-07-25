Published Nov 18, 2017
Captain Who'd Cook the Best Turkey Is...
Lorca? Kirk? Picard? Sisko? Janeway? Archer? Georgiou? According to you, our StarTrek.com readers, one of these legends is the answer to last week's poll question, which was, Which Captain would cook the best turkey? Thousands of fans stuffed the ballot box, and here are the results:
Captain Sisko (59%)
Captain Picard (14%)
Captain Kirk (9%)
Captain Janeway (8%)
Captain Archer (6%)
Captain Lorca (2%, 91 votes)
Captain Georgiou (2%, 85 votes)
So, did your Captain of choice baste the competition? And don't forget to vote in this week's poll, where we put each Trek series to the test...