Which Star Trek captain gives the best advice to his or her crew? That was the question StarTrek.com asked for our weekly poll and, of course, the reply options were Kirk, Picard, Archer, Sisko and Janeway. More than 4,000 fans voted, and here are the results:

Picard (54%)

Janeway (18%)

Kirk (13%)

Sisko (11%)

Archer (5%)

And how did your captain of choice fare?