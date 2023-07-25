Published Oct 9, 2016
Captain Who Best Exemplifies Exploration Curiosity Is...
What Star Trek captain best exemplifies curiosity for exploration? That was the question StarTrek.com asked for our latest weekly poll. The reply options were Kirk, Picard, Sisko, Janeway and Archer. More than 4,000 fans voted, and here are the results:
Captain Picard (35%)
Captain Kirk (22%)
Captain Janeway (21%, 1132 votes)
Captain Archer (21%, 1127 votes)
Captain Sisko (1%)