    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Oct 9, 2016

    Captain Who Best Exemplifies Exploration Curiosity Is...

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    What Star Trek captain best exemplifies curiosity for exploration? That was the question StarTrek.com asked for our latest weekly poll. The reply options were Kirk, Picard, Sisko, Janeway and Archer. More than 4,000 fans voted, and here are the results:

    Captain Picard (35%)

    Captain Kirk (22%)

    Captain Janeway (21%, 1132 votes)

    Captain Archer (21%, 1127 votes)

    Captain Sisko (1%)

