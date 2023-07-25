How Saru Earned the Captain's Chair, and More

He earned his place as Discovery’s first officer, keeping the crew together while taking orders from the increasingly erratic Captain Lorca. That is, until Michael discovered that Lorca was from the Mirror Universe and had been using the ship and her crew to his own ends. It was in this most desperate moment that Saru truly found his voice. It was not, perhaps, reflected in his rank at the time, but he became the captain then. In that moment, Saru assumed leadership of a group of people desperate to cling to something, and he proceeded to do something remarkable: He told them that he trusted them. That he believed in them. That Discovery was theirs — not his, as the acting captain, but her crew’s.

That was the moment Saru became the true captain of the Discovery, but it wasn’t the end of his journey to the captain’s chair.

If Michael is the soul of this show, then Saru is its heart. Over the course of the second season, Saru demonstrated again and again that he is not defined by fear, but by empathy and compassion. He was an excellent first officer to Captain Pike, a mentor to Ensign Tilly, a friend — a brother — to Michael, even a verbal sparring partner to the quick and witty Agent Georgiou. And when we, as viewers, were faced with his death, we were bereft.

Saru’s eternal shame was that his species was ruled by its fear; he contends that the vahara’i —in which he lost his threat ganglia and his instinctual fear response — made him into a new kind of Kelpien. While that might technically be true, it actually made him more sure of the person he’s always been: one defined by empathy. The evolution wasn’t easy for him, though. In many ways, fear was a comfort for Saru. It was what was familiar to him; it was what he knew. Moving into an entirely new phase of existence, one without that fear response he so relied on, was an incredible act of bravery.