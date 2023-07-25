Captain Proton Collectibles

“Take a look around you. This is how the twentieth century saw the future. We are studying sociology!” -- Tom Paris responding to criticism about his holodeck creation, Captain Proton, in the Voyager episode “Night.”

As sociology professors, we always enjoy whenever the words “sociology” or “sociologist” are mentioned on Star Trek. One of our favorite supporting characters of all time is Christopher Lindstrom, the Enterprise’s sociologist from “The Return of the Archons,” who stays behind to help the people of Beta III. However, our favorite mention may be when Star Trek: Voyager’s Tom Paris, in the fifth-season opening episode “Night,” argues that his holodeck creation Captain Proton is really a sociological exploration of how people of his past viewed the future. It is an exciting and innovated use by Paris of his sociological imagination.

There have been some interesting collectibles created inspired by Captain Proton, Buster Kincaid, Queen Arachnia, Doctor Chaotica and the many other characters of Paris’ sociological experiment. Because the world of Captain Proton has such a unique look, with black and white environments and 1930s retro technology that stand in sharp relief with the otherwise colorful and streamlined designs of most Voyager episodes, Proton merchandise was likely fun to create and certainly fun to collect. These are some favorites collectibles: