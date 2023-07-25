Captain Pike Writes His Story

Sean Kenney made his mark on Star Trek playing both Captain Pike and Lt. DePaul on The Original Series. Anyone who’s ever seen Kenney on stage at conventions knows that his story is worthy of a book. And now, finally, he’s put that story in book form. CAPTAIN PIKE: FOUND ALIVE! is available now as a Kindle title on Amazon.com; click HERE to purchase and to read the first two chapters for free. In the meantime, StarTrek.com invited Kenney to, in his own words, explain why he felt compelled to put pen to paper and also to preview what readers should expect upon reading his autobiography. Kenney graciously took us up on the offer, and here’s what he had to say:There's an old saying, "Baring one's soul is most difficult." I thought that this was going to be the case when I was prompted by friends, family and fans to write my memoir. There were many Star Trek fans who asked me whether I had thoughts of writing about my experiences on the Star Trek TV series in the roles of Captain Pike and also as the ship's 1st helmsman, Lt. DePaul. I also wanted to include parts of my life before I became an actor, starting out in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where I was born to the time when I went into the Air Force at 17.