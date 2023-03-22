Captain Kirk's Wisest Quotes

To celebrate Star Trek legend William Shatner's birthday, we thought today would be an excellent time to reflect on the many pieces of wisdom that his character Captain James T. Kirk delivered throughout Star Trek: The Original Series and over the course of seven films.

Kirk conveyed his insight in many ways, ranging from clever quips and signature one-liners to profound statements and emotional pleas. The captain proved as unafraid to acknowledge his own failings as he was to challenge evils he encountered across the galaxy.

Let's wish Mr. Shatner the happiest of birthdays and absorb the lessons he delivered to us as Captain Kirk.