Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Feb 2, 2015

    Captain Kirk's Boldest Missions DVD Out in March

    Captain Kirk's Boldest Missions DVD Out in March

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Star Trek: The Original Series -- Captain Kirk's Boldest Missions, a DVD set collecting eight Kirk-centric TOS episodes, as well as four special features, will be released on March 17 by CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Media Distribution.

    The eight episodes are "The Corbomite Maneuver," "The Conscience of the King," "Balance of Terror," "Space Seed," "The City on the Edge of Forever," "Mirror, Mirror," "The Doomsday Machine" and "Return to Tomorrow." As for the extras, they include "What Makes a Good Captain," "The Importance of the Captain's Log," "Captain Kirk's Legacy" and "Introduction by William Shatner & Joan Collins."

    The two-disc set will cost $16.99. Visit Amazon to pre-order.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top