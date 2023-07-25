Captain Kirk's Boldest Missions DVD Out in March

The eight episodes are "The Corbomite Maneuver," "The Conscience of the King," "Balance of Terror," "Space Seed," "The City on the Edge of Forever," "Mirror, Mirror," "The Doomsday Machine" and "Return to Tomorrow." As for the extras, they include "What Makes a Good Captain," "The Importance of the Captain's Log," "Captain Kirk's Legacy" and "Introduction by William Shatner & Joan Collins."