Published Feb 2, 2015
Captain Kirk's Boldest Missions DVD Out in March
Captain Kirk's Boldest Missions DVD Out in March
Star Trek: The Original Series -- Captain Kirk's Boldest Missions, a DVD set collecting eight Kirk-centric TOS episodes, as well as four special features, will be released on March 17 by CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Media Distribution.
The eight episodes are "The Corbomite Maneuver," "The Conscience of the King," "Balance of Terror," "Space Seed," "The City on the Edge of Forever," "Mirror, Mirror," "The Doomsday Machine" and "Return to Tomorrow." As for the extras, they include "What Makes a Good Captain," "The Importance of the Captain's Log," "Captain Kirk's Legacy" and "Introduction by William Shatner & Joan Collins."
The two-disc set will cost $16.99. Visit Amazon to pre-order.