    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published May 10, 2018

    Captain Kirk Takes the Silver

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The New Zealand Mint has just introduced its very first Star Trek pure silver miniature and, quite appropriately, it depicts Captain James T. Kirk.

    3D master sculptor Alejandro Pereira Ezcurra designed the Kirk miniature, which is available now in a limited worldwide production of only 1,000 casts. Produced from a minimum of 150g pure silver, it stands approx 10cm tall, is finished with an antique polish, and features a unique production number stamped into the base.

    Additionally, the statue sits on a quality stand which features a metal plate confirming the name, series number, unique production number and New Zealand Mint authentication. And, finally, the miniature comes encased in black velvet inside a high-quality Star Trek branded case.

    Go to New Zealand Mint for additional details and to purchase the collectible.

