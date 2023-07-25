Captain Kirk Takes the Silver

3D master sculptor Alejandro Pereira Ezcurra designed the Kirk miniature, which is available now in a limited worldwide production of only 1,000 casts. Produced from a minimum of 150g pure silver, it stands approx 10cm tall, is finished with an antique polish, and features a unique production number stamped into the base.

Additionally, the statue sits on a quality stand which features a metal plate confirming the name, series number, unique production number and New Zealand Mint authentication. And, finally, the miniature comes encased in black velvet inside a high-quality Star Trek branded case.

Go to New Zealand Mint for additional details and to purchase the collectible.