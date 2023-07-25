Captain Kirk Returns to the Bridge

Denise Okuda smiled broadly when asked by StarTrek.com what stood out most to her about the fans’ reactions to the sets during the tours she and Michael guided. “The sense of wonder,” she replied. “We usually start out by asking, ‘How many people have not been on the sets before?’ I’ve kind of watched these people, and it’s like this is a life-altering experience. You can see it, the physicality with these people. Some of them are really shook and taken aback and just so excited. You never thought you’d walk down the corridors of the Enterprise, and they are doing it. It’s almost a pinch-me moment. Actually, it is a pinch-me a moment.”

In His Heart and Soul

Doug Drexler described Trek, its sets and Shatner as being part of his DNA. He also credited that combination with inspiring him to enter the film business. As a result, when asked by StarTrek.com if a single particular Set Tour element ranked as a favorite, he found himself literally at a loss for words.