    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Dec 2, 2014

    Captain Kirk Returning To Space Aboard the Orion

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Sci-fi and sci-fact will collide again tomorrow, when the Orion -- NASA'S next-generation spacecraft -- blasts into space for a test flight. The unmanned craft will carry into space with it sci-fi collectibles/memorabilia, much of it provided by celebrities, as well as historic artifacts. So, in addition to a Marvel challenge coin (provided by Jon Favreau), Sesame Street's Slimey the Worm, one of Cookie Monster's cookies and a Tyrannosaurus Rex fossil, the payload will include William Shatner's NASA-issued Orion EFT-1 "boarding pass" and a boxed Captain Kirk action figure.





