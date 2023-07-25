Captain Kirk Returning To Space Aboard the Orion

Sci-fi and sci-fact will collide again tomorrow, when the Orion -- NASA'S next-generation spacecraft -- blasts into space for a test flight. The unmanned craft will carry into space with it sci-fi collectibles/memorabilia, much of it provided by celebrities, as well as historic artifacts. So, in addition to a Marvel challenge coin (provided by Jon Favreau), Sesame Street's Slimey the Worm, one of Cookie Monster's cookies and a Tyrannosaurus Rex fossil, the payload will include William Shatner's NASA-issued Orion EFT-1 "boarding pass" and a boxed Captain Kirk action figure.