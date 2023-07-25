Captain Kirk Leads USS Zumwalt to Sea

According to the same story, Bath Iron Works will test the ship's performance and makes any necessary tweaks this winter. The goal is to deliver it to the Navy sometime in 2016. Star Trek fans will recall that last year, when the USS Zumwald was christened, Bath Iron Works received a congratulatory letter and a signed photo from the other Captain Kirk, William Shatner. The letter read, "Unfortunately I can’t be with you when your vessel is commissioned and obviously your captain, Captain Kirk, is dear to my heart. So forgive me for not attending, my schedule won’t allow me, but know that you are in our thoughts — Mr. & Mrs. Shatner — and that we bless you and hope that you have a safe journey wherever your ship takes you. Our best, William and Elizabeth Shatner.”