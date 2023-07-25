Published Dec 11, 2015
Captain Kirk Leads USS Zumwalt to Sea
Captain Kirk is back in action... but not THAT Captain Kirk. The real-life USS Zumwalt, the largest destroyer ever built for the United States Navy, departed Bath Iron Works in Bath, Maine, for the first time on Monday. And it did so boldly under the command of Navy Captain James Kirk.
"We are absolutely fired up to see Zumwalt get underway," Captain Kirk told the Associated Press. "For the crew and all those involved in designing, building, and readying this fantastic ship, this is a huge milestone."
According to the same story, Bath Iron Works will test the ship's performance and makes any necessary tweaks this winter. The goal is to deliver it to the Navy sometime in 2016. Star Trek fans will recall that last year, when the USS Zumwald was christened, Bath Iron Works received a congratulatory letter and a signed photo from the other Captain Kirk, William Shatner. The letter read, "Unfortunately I can’t be with you when your vessel is commissioned and obviously your captain, Captain Kirk, is dear to my heart. So forgive me for not attending, my schedule won’t allow me, but know that you are in our thoughts — Mr. & Mrs. Shatner — and that we bless you and hope that you have a safe journey wherever your ship takes you. Our best, William and Elizabeth Shatner.”