Captain Kirk in Star Trek Timelines

    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Jul 29, 2015

    By KyleH

    Star Trek Timelines is proud to announce our first variant of Captain James Tiberius Kirk for the game. While we’ll have three versions of Kirk at launch, and this week we’ve chosen the iconic (and quite handsomely heroic) The Original Seriesversion of Captain Kirk.Yellow Alert: Subject to ChangeEverything here is pre-beta, and that means there will be lots of change -- which can be driven by you, the player community. It’s why we’re sharing it now. So please leave feedback on our forums  and join the Bridge Crew to engage in further reveals and discussions around the thing we all love: making and playing Star Trek Timelines.

