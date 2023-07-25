Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Feb 24, 2013

    Captain Kirk Beams Down to the Oscars

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Seth MacFarlane doesn't always need help when he hosts the Oscars, but when he does, he turns to Captain Kirk. MacFarlane, during the opening of last night's Academy Award ceremony, needed assistance improving his routine, and so called upon Kirk, via viewscreen, for words of wisdom. Up popped Kirk -- William Shatner, in Kirk costume and seemingly from the bridge of the Enterprise-A -- who offered several suggestions, each of which avid Star Trek fan MacFarlane tried. Kirk/Shatner was actually on hand for the entire extended bit.

    That was a recreated captain's chair and background. And that uniform? It's the costume he wore in Star Trek Generations. It had been in the collection at Star Trek: The Experience until 2008.

    So, what did you think of Shatner's surprise appearance??

