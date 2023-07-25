Captain Kira Nerys The Focus of New DS9 novel, Ascendance

Ascendance, the latest Star Trek: Deep Space Nine novel, is available now from Simon & Schuster/Pocket Books. The adventure is by author David R. George III, whose previous Trek tales include The Lost Era: One Constant Star, The Fall: Revelation and Dust, Allegiance in Exile, the Typhon Pact novels Raise the Dawn, Plagues of Night, and Rough Beasts of Empire, as well as the New York Times bestseller The Lost Era: Serpents Among the Ruins

ssel. Attempts to contact its crew fail, and the ship is soon followed by another vessel of similar design. When an armada subsequently begins to emerge from the wormhole, it seems clear that DS9 is under attack. Kira orders her first officer, Commander Elias Vaughn, to board the U.S.S. Defiant and defend the station, and alerts Starfleet to send additional forces as her crew prepares DS9’s shields and weaponry for the onslaught to come.Meanwhile, on the lead ship, Iliana Ghemor considers launching an attack on DS9 and finally ending the life of Kira, the fountainhead of all the ills in her miserable life. Her vengeance demands more than mere death, though—it requires pain. Ghemor refocuses, choosing to follow her plan to mete out her revenge on the captain by first decimating the population of Bajor…Star Trek: Deep Space Nine -- Ascendance runs 368 pages, is available as a mass market paperback and eBook, and costs $7.99. Go to www.amazon.com to purchase.