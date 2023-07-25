Captain Jane Tiberia Kirk Takes Command

Star Trek #29 is titled "Parallel Lives" and will kick off an exciting two-part adventure overseen by Star Trek Into Darkness and Star Trek (2009) writer-producer Roberto Orci and written by Mike Johnson. The art is by Yasmin Liang, while Cat Staggs handled the cover (and fans should be on the lookout for a variant photo cover). Star Trek #29 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99.

For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you.