Published Jan 15, 2014
Captain Jane Tiberia Kirk Takes Command
Captain Jane Tiberia Kirk Takes Command
In Star Trek #29, coming January 29 from IDW Publishing, the U.S.S. Enterprise's five-year mission continues under the command of Captain Jane Tiberia Kirk. You read that correctly: Captain Jane Tiberia Kirk. And her crew also includes Lt. Nnamdi Uhuro, Lt. Pavlona Chekov, Lt. Hikari Sulu, Chief Engineer Marjorie Scott, Yeoman Jason Rand and Lt. Commander Spock.
Star Trek #29 is titled "Parallel Lives" and will kick off an exciting two-part adventure overseen by Star Trek Into Darkness and Star Trek (2009) writer-producer Roberto Orci and written by Mike Johnson. The art is by Yasmin Liang, while Cat Staggs handled the cover (and fans should be on the lookout for a variant photo cover). Star Trek #29 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99.
For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for further news about IDW's upcoming Star Trek comic books, as well as an interview with Johnson and Liang about Star Trek #29.