Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Published Feb 24, 2014

    Captain Jane Kirk & Her Enterprise Crew Return to Action

    Captain Jane Kirk & Her Enterprise Crew Return to Action

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Captain Jane Kirk and her Enterprise crew return to action -- and fight for their lives -- in Star Trek #30, out Wednesday from IDW Publishing. The second chapter in IDW's two-part adventure has been written by Mike Johnson, overseen by Roberto Orci and features art by Yasmin Liang and a cover by Cat Staggs.

    Star Trek #30 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for further news about upcoming IDW Star Trek comic books.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top