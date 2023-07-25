Published Feb 24, 2014
Captain Jane Kirk & Her Enterprise Crew Return to Action
Captain Jane Kirk and her Enterprise crew return to action -- and fight for their lives -- in Star Trek #30, out Wednesday from IDW Publishing. The second chapter in IDW's two-part adventure has been written by Mike Johnson, overseen by Roberto Orci and features art by Yasmin Liang and a cover by Cat Staggs.
Star Trek #30 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99.