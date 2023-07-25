Can’t Physically Get To The Convention? Go Virtually

Star Trek fans have celebrated their favorite franchise and stars at conventions for 40-plus years, and for that entire time there’s been a segment of the fan base that’s been frustrated that, due to geography or timing, they’ve been unable to attend a given convention. Well, that’s about to change, thanks to a joint venture between Creation Entertainment, StarTrek.com and Tvoop that will allow anyone, anywhere to “attend” and live chat portions of Creation’s Official Star Trek Convention in Parsippany, New Jersey, on June 24-26. Via live streaming on StarTrek.com, fans can join in on the 45-minute on-stage panels featuring:

Nana Visitor and Rene Auberjonois together (June 24 @ 4pm)

Dominic Keating and Connor Trinneer together (June 25 @ 3pm)

Barbara March and Gwynyth Walsh, together in costume as The Duras Sisters(June 25 @ 4pm)

and Nichelle Nichols (June 26 @ 4pm)

“The amazing guests, activities and content that occur live at our conventions are priceless moments in time, until now only available to the people who could actually attend the shows,” says Adam Malin, co-CEO of Creation Entertainment. “For all of us at Creation it's a groundbreaking moment to finally be able to offer our live convention experience to fans around the globe via the modern-day wonders of live web streaming. We can't think of a better property than Star Trek and The Official Star Trek Convention to introduce this innovation in content delivery to our global audience. After all, more than 45 years ago, Gene Roddenberry envisioned a future where the world was a united brotherhood and sisterhood. Now we're all a part of that vision.”

All streams will remain available for view for 48 hours, ensuring that no matter what time zone a fan is in, he or she can catch the performances – and watch them again if they so choose. Each session will be offered at a cost of $7.99, which can be paid for by major credit card or PayPal.

“Really, it's overdue, since this technology has been around for several years, but it's to CBS and StarTrek.com’s credit that they are visionary enough to make this leap of faith with us,” Malin says. “Hopefully the Parsippany beta test will be successful and our huge Las Vegas extravaganza (in August) will be a chance for our global audience to capture a lot of the excitement and energy of that amazing event from the comfort of their homes, at their convenience.”

