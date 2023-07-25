Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Apr 6, 2016

    Canadian Kirk & Enterprise Stamps

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Do you remember Line Rainville, the Canadian Trek fan who created an out-of-this-world, Enterprise-themed basement? A video has just popped up by the Canadian postal service showing what appears to be Star Trek: The Original Series stamps of Captain Kirk and the U.S.S. Enterprise.Details are scarce at the moment, but the postal service has indicated – exclusively to StarTrek.com – that more such sightings are planned and that fans should be on the look-out for "all-things-Canadian" with the series.In the meantime, check out this clip, which again showcases Line Rainville in her suite of Star Trek rooms, and even using her homemade Transporter:

