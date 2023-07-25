Can You Believe It's Already Five Years Since Star Trek (2009) Opened?

Any photos from the set sent the Internet into overdrive. Fans broke down the trailers frame by frame.

Then the film opened, and the fur flew again. Some longtime fans loved it and some felt it emphasized action over exploration. And people had a field day debating the merits of lens flares. Whatever anyone's feelings, this much is true: Star Trek (2009) grossed nearly $400 million worldwide, amassing big numbers in markets Trek had never before penetrated successfully. It re-invigorated the franchise. It made Star Trek relevant again. And, perhaps most importantly, it fostered new fans, many of whom went on to discover the previous Star Trek films and series.