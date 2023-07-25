Can Multiple Kirks & Crews Save the Universe?

IDW Publishing’s six-part comic-book adventure Star Trek: Boldly Go will continue on Wednesday with the release of the 15th installment, “I.D.I.C., Part 3 (of 6).” Written by Mike Johnson with art by Tana Ford and a Tony Shasteen cover, the story reveals the mastermind behind the colliding realities and asks the following question: Can the multiple Kirks and their crews unite in time to save all of their universes?

Star Trek: Boldly Go #15