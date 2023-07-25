Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Dec 24, 2017

    Can Multiple Kirks & Crews Save the Universe?

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    IDW Publishing’s six-part comic-book adventure Star Trek: Boldly Go will continue on Wednesday with the release of the 15th installment, “I.D.I.C., Part 3 (of 6).” Written by Mike Johnson with art by Tana Ford and a Tony Shasteen cover, the story reveals the mastermind behind the colliding realities and asks the following question: Can the multiple Kirks and their crews unite in time to save all of their universes?

    Star Trek: Boldly Go #15

    Star Trek: Boldly Go #15 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. Fans should be on the lookout for a variant cover by Yoshi Toshitani.

    For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about IDW's upcoming Star Trek adventures, as well as exclusive First Looks at covers and preview pages.

