Published Dec 24, 2017
Can Multiple Kirks & Crews Save the Universe?
Can Multiple Kirks & Crews Save the Universe?
IDW Publishing’s six-part comic-book adventure Star Trek: Boldly Go will continue on Wednesday with the release of the 15th installment, “I.D.I.C., Part 3 (of 6).” Written by Mike Johnson with art by Tana Ford and a Tony Shasteen cover, the story reveals the mastermind behind the colliding realities and asks the following question: Can the multiple Kirks and their crews unite in time to save all of their universes?
Star Trek: Boldly Go #15
Star Trek: Boldly Go #15 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. Fans should be on the lookout for a variant cover by Yoshi Toshitani.
For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about IDW's upcoming Star Trek adventures, as well as exclusive First Looks at covers and preview pages.