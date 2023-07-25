Calling All Star Trek Couture Fans!

Female fans of Star Trek, it’s time to get your Trek couture on. Her Universe, The Acara Group, Nerdist, Hot Topic and San Diego Comic Con are teaming up to present The Her Universe Fashion Show at this summer’s Comic Con. Ashley Eckstein announced The Her Universe Fashion Show and memorably modeled an example of “Geek Couture” design during a media event held on March 14 at the Nerdist Studios in Burbank, California. Her Universe also revealed that aspiring designers, starting soon, can enter submissions during a four-week process that will result in 30 designs, created by women or men -- but for women -- who will then produce their “Geek Couture” designs for The Her Universe Fashion Show, which will take place on July 24 in the Hyatt Hotel ballroom in San Diego. Eckstein will host the event, while a panel of five expert judges from across the sci-fi/fantasy/comics world and the fashion industry will critique each design, with the designs expected to span from Star Trek, Star Wars and The X-Men to The Avengers, Transformers and more. Below are sketches inspired by Captain James T. Kirk and a Tribble.