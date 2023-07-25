Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Mar 11, 2015

    Cadets Need to Keep Warm, Too

    Cadets Need to Keep Warm, Too

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    If it's drafty in your quarters at Starfleet Academy—or in your terran car or living room —then the Star Trek Shop has the perfect product for you: a Star Trek Starfleet Academy throw blanket. Available now, the two-layer blanket measures 50 x 70 inches and features the motto, "Ex Astris Scientia," a.k.a. "From the Stars, Knowledge." Additionally, the product is Jacquard woven with 100% cotton and recycled yarn, and is fringed on all four sides.



    www.shop.startrek.com


    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top