Cadet Training: "Crossover"

Due to a plasma injector leak in their runabout's warp core, Major Kira and Dr. Bashir exited the wormhole to find... nothing. Deep Space 9 did not stand guard over the aperture, but Terok Nor was instead detected orbiting Bajor. Escorted to the station by a Klingon Vor'cha-class cruiser, the pair met a welcoming party from the Klingon-Cardassian Alliance, an organization that ruled the entire quadrant. Those present included Mirror Garak in his position as Terok Nor's first officer and Intendant Kira as the Bajoran sector's commander.

The Intendant took an immediate interest in Kira, bringing her counterpart to the office in Ops to explain exactly where the major had ended up. Kirk's advice to Mirror Spock regarding reforms for the Empire apparently struck home in "Mirror, Mirror," as the I.S.S. Enterprise officer rose to prominence as the commander in chief, spoke about peace, and led a disarmament movement. The Klingons, Cardassians and Bajorans took advantage of the docile Empire by forming a new military alliance, establishing their dominance over the quadrant and enslaving most Terrans.

Face to Face