So for instance, back when we first began developing Cadet Challenges, I think we were pretty short on female engineers and maybe commanders? Like 2-stars with command skills. I’d have to double-check but I believe that was the case. So, that was this other layer. And then it always sort of passes through the filter of, “And who’s cool?”

Sito Jaxa was definitely on an earlier list, again because "Lower Decks" is a favorite of ours. Since we can't put in everyone we want, Jaxa got taken off that earlier list. We also have some in-development art for Ensign Melora Pazlar. She's in an episode of Deep Space Nine fittingly titled "Melora" and she's from a low-gravity planet, so she's floating in this kind of gravity-assistance suit.Oh yeah. That art where she's floating.David: Yeah she's floating, and that was an instance of like, "I personally like that episode. I think it's a cool visual and an opportunity to make a character who looks really different." She's also female, Starfleet, non-human, and was a scientist? Great, let's throw that in! And her character has a great story and a great set of traits. She's just this unique person in the Star Trek universe.Thanks for chatting, David.David: Any time