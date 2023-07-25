Byrne's "Swarm" Out on Wednesday from IDW

The latest photo-manipulation comic book creation by John Byrne is Star Trek: New Visions Special: Swarm. IDW Publishing will release it on Wednesday, and StarTrek.com is pleased to share an exclusive preview of art from the title. The story centers on an alien threat that numbers in the millions, and star systems are already dying. What can the crew of the Enterprise do -- alone, to save the day? Star Trek: New Visions Special: Swarm will run 52 pages and cost $7.99.

