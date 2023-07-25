Byrne's New Visions: The Hunger Out Wednesday

For thousands of years, it had drifted above the outer rim of the Galaxy, draining life from all the worlds it found there. Now, it has learned of the banquet of populous planets near the heart of the Milky Way, and is heading there at terrifying speed… with only the Enterprise standing in its way.

Star Trek: New Visions: The Hunger will run 48 pages and cost $7.99.

For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about IDW's upcoming Star Trek adventures, as well as exclusive First Looks at covers and preview pages.