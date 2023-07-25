Bye Bye, Robot Unveils 4 New Prints

Bye Bye, Robot has just unveiled four new Star Trek prints for collectors to add to their collections. The new pieces span the franchise and include The Original Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine and Enterprise.

"From the Heart"

The DS9 print is by a new Bye Bye, Robot artist named Nicole Padberg Munkdale, who also happened to act at Star Trek: The Experience in Las Vegas. Her DS9 piece pays tribute to classic Vegas-style concert marquee posters from the 1960s, but with Vic Fontaine direct from Quark’s Bar. Entitled “From the Heart,” it measures 18”x24” on heavyweight acid-free card stock and presents colors and imagery from Vic’s club.

“The Doomsday Machine”

Returning artist Mark Brayer has created the second entry, and it’s done in the same style as his ship series for Bye Bye, Robot. “The Doomsday Machine” boasts a design featuring the U.S.S. Enterprise and U.S.S. Constellation along with key elements from the TOS episode of the same name. Brayer’s signature retro book cover-style accents the color and text of his design. Comprised of subtle shades of blue and bright highlights of orange, this visually striking poster is 16”x24” and comes printed on heavyweight acid-free card stock.

“Blue Enterprise”

Another returning artist, Jeff Foster, offers a pair of new images to collectors for this release. The first piece brings us a view of the classic NCC-1701 in shades of blue, red, orange and white. Thick, angular paint strokes are highlighted by opposing accent lines and the bold front facing view of the ship. Entitled “Blue Enterprise” and sized at 18”x24,” this head-on sight stares viewers right in the eye and shows the strength of its subject.

“Enterprise x3”

Foster’s second painting features three different eras of the U.S.S. Enterprise: TOS, TNG and Enterprise. Set against a colorful nebula background filled with shades of yellow, orange and green, the three ships hover dramatically in their contrasting shades of blue. This piece, titled “Enterprise x3” and measuring 18”x23,” encourages viewers to create their own ideas about the story behind this unique meet-up. This piece, along with his other poster, features Foster’s striking Modern Impressionist style and was created solely by the use of a palette knife to apply paint to canvas… using no brushes.

Each of the new art prints is printed on acid-free heavyweight coverstock. Priced at $25 apiece, plus shipping, they are now available in the U.S. Go to www.byebyerobot.com to purchase.