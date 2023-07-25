Bye Bye Robot Releases TNG 25th Anniversary Litho

Bye Bye, Robot is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Star Trek: The Next Generation with the release of a stunning 18” x 24” lithograph by Washington, D.C.-based artist Tracie Ching. Entitled “TNG 25,” the lithograph depicts the Enterprise NCC-1701-D bridge crew and has been rendered in black and white, as well as in stark, inventively utilized red, gold and blue, representing the branches of Starfleet.