    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Nov 15, 2012

    Bye Bye Robot Releases TNG 25th Anniversary Litho

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Bye Bye, Robot is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Star Trek: The Next Generation with the release of a stunning 18” x 24” lithograph by Washington, D.C.-based artist Tracie Ching. Entitled “TNG 25,” the lithograph depicts the Enterprise NCC-1701-D bridge crew and has been rendered in black and white, as well as in stark, inventively utilized red, gold and blue, representing the branches of Starfleet.

    “We’re extremely excited to be working with Tracie Ching,” Bye Bye, Robot co-founder Charity Wood said in a statement. “Her work has been established across many film genres and brings a modern, bold style to the Star Trek universe.”“TNG 25” is available now for $25, plus shipping. Click HERE to purchase.

