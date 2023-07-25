Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Apr 17, 2013

    Bye Bye, Robot Releases New U.S.S Enterprise Poster

    Bye Bye, Robot Releases New U.S.S Enterprise Poster

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    A new U.S.S. Enterprise poster, featuring art by Mark Brayer, has just been released by Bye Bye, Robot. The retro-style Enterprise poster, inspired by Brayer’s affection for mid-to-late-1900s book-cover art, is the second Brayer piece to be released by Bye, Bye Robot, following the well-received U.S.S. Botany Bay. The new piece depicts the legendary ship soaring over an alien world.

    “We’re thrilled to have Mark’s second poster in his vintage ships series,” Charity Wood, Co-Founder of Bye Bye, Robot, said in a statement.  “His roster of ships is shaping up into a formidable armada. With this current U.S.S. Enterprise, his last S.S. Botany Bay, and the ships I know he’s working on for his future prints, there will be enough spacefaring might to begin an intergalactic hall of fame.” U.S.S. Enterprise is printed on acid-free coverstock and measures 16” x 24”.  It costs $25, plus shipping. Click HERE to purchase.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top