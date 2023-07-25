Bye Bye, Robot Releases New U.S.S Enterprise Poster

“We’re thrilled to have Mark’s second poster in his vintage ships series,” Charity Wood, Co-Founder of Bye Bye, Robot, said in a statement. “His roster of ships is shaping up into a formidable armada. With this current U.S.S. Enterprise, his last S.S. Botany Bay, and the ships I know he’s working on for his future prints, there will be enough spacefaring might to begin an intergalactic hall of fame.” U.S.S. Enterprise is printed on acid-free coverstock and measures 16” x 24”. It costs $25, plus shipping. Click HERE to purchase.