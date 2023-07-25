Bye Bye Robot Releases Eight New Prints

Bye Bye Robot is saying “hello” to Star Trek fans in a major way. The company just added a whopping eight posters to its Star Trek collection. Steve Thomas’ “Red Shirt Recruitment” poster announces that “The Federation Needs You” and is filling yeoman and security positions. Meanwhile, Thomas also rendered, “Escape To Risa” a visually soothing travel-style poster that beckons potential visitors to the ultimate pleasure planet. Both posters measure 16” by 24” and cost $25 each.