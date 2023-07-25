Published Sep 20, 2012
Bye Bye Robot Releases Eight New Prints
Bye Bye Robot Releases Eight New Prints
Bye Bye Robot is saying “hello” to Star Trek fans in a major way. The company just added a whopping eight posters to its Star Trek collection. Steve Thomas’ “Red Shirt Recruitment” poster announces that “The Federation Needs You” and is filling yeoman and security positions. Meanwhile, Thomas also rendered, “Escape To Risa” a visually soothing travel-style poster that beckons potential visitors to the ultimate pleasure planet. Both posters measure 16” by 24” and cost $25 each.
Finally, fans should check out the two new pieces by Jeff Foster. “Dash D” is a colorful 12” by 24” depiction of the Enterprise-D and “Neutral Zone,” heavy on green and blue and measuring 18” by 24,” finds the Enterprise entering the frame in pursuit of Romulan Warbirds. “Neutral Zone” and “Dash D” are both paper posters, and each costs $25.