Burton and Shatner Talk Life over Wine

LeVar Burton is billed as an "educator" in the the latest installment of William Shatner's Brown Bag Wine Tasting. He’s certainly that, though most people probably think of Burton as an actor first. Either way, the former Star Trek: The Next Generation star and Reading Rainbow creator/host chats with Star Trek’s original Captain Kirk as they drink a mystery bottle of white wine, the label of which is obscured by a brown bag. That’s the concept of the Ora.tv show: drink and talk, drink and talk, and drink and talk some more.

Shatner steers the conversation from Burton’s life and career to the merits of the wine being imbibed. Shatner asks Burton to recount his youth, prompting Burton to note, “If we’re going to talk about my childhood, wine should be involved.” Shatner then asks Burton to describe the wine as if it were a child; trust us, you don’t want to miss that exchange. Burton later pays heartfelt tribute to his mom and also discusses how Reading Rainbow has evolved from its days as an iconic educational television show into a modern-day digital library. And, yes, by the end, Shatner reveals the identity of that wine they’ve been drinking.

Mind officially blown. How about you?