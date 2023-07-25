Published Sep 27, 2018
Burnham and Torchbearer to Battle Again...
Burnham and Torchbearer to Battle Again...
Gentle Giant, the company behind the recent and wildly popular Lt. Saru bust, will soon offer two new products: a Michael Burnham in Starfleet Long-haul Space Suit Star Trek: Discovery Collector’s Gallery Statue and a Klingon Torchbearer Star Trek: Discovery Collector’s Gallery Statue. Set for release in the spring of 2019, both are available now for pre-order.
To create the 1:8 scale Burnham statue, Gentle Giant’s artists worked directly with production to obtain original concept models, reference photos and authentic production files to accurately match and recreate the costume worn by Sonequa Martin-Green. Every detail of the costume has been captured -- from the insignia-shaped mesh, to the clear visor, to the jets, vents and scribe-lines of the suit. Fans can display her solo or have her facing off against the in-scale Klingon Torchbearer statue (also available for pre-order). The limited-edition Burnham statue is hand-cast, hand-painted, hand-numbered and comes with a Certificate of Authenticity.
Much like the Burnham statue, the Klingon Torchbearer Star Trek: Discovery Collector’s Gallery Statue resulted from Gentle Giant’s artists working directly with production to obtain original concept models, reference photos and authentic production files to accurately match and recreate the costume worn by the Torchbearer, Rejac. The team at Gentle Giant Studios have a personal connection with this character, as they helped 3-D print and prototype the costume used in production. Each element of the costume, designed by Neville Page and Glen Hetrick, has been realized, including the intricate armor plating, Klingon insignia and Klingon bat’leth. Also a limited-edition piece, the Star Trek: Discovery Klingon Torchbearer is hand-cast, hand-painted, hand-numbered and comes with a limited edition Certificate of Authenticity.
Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about the release of both products. Visit www.gentlegiantltd.com to pre-order Burnham and the Klingon Torchbearer.