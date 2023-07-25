Burnham and Torchbearer to Battle Again...

To create the 1:8 scale Burnham statue, Gentle Giant’s artists worked directly with production to obtain original concept models, reference photos and authentic production files to accurately match and recreate the costume worn by Sonequa Martin-Green. Every detail of the costume has been captured -- from the insignia-shaped mesh, to the clear visor, to the jets, vents and scribe-lines of the suit. Fans can display her solo or have her facing off against the in-scale Klingon Torchbearer statue (also available for pre-order). The limited-edition Burnham statue is hand-cast, hand-painted, hand-numbered and comes with a Certificate of Authenticity.