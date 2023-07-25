Published Jul 19, 2018
Burnham And Saurian Pics Released
Brand-new photos from season two of Star Trek: Discovery have just been released. One depicts Michael Burnham on the Enterprise, while the other shows us Linus, a Saurian; longtime fans will recall seeing a Saurian in Star Trek: The Motion Picture.
Check them out below:
Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) on the Enterprise
Linus (David Benjamin Tomlinson), a Saurian
