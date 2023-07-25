Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Discovery

    Published Jul 19, 2018

    Burnham And Saurian Pics Released

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Brand-new photos from season two of Star Trek: Discovery have just been released. One depicts Michael Burnham on the Enterprise, while the other shows us Linus, a Saurian; longtime fans will recall seeing a Saurian in Star Trek: The Motion Picture.

    Check them out below:

    Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) on the Enterprise

    Linus (David Benjamin Tomlinson), a Saurian

    Star Trek: Discovery Seasons 1-4 are currently streaming exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., the U.K., Switzerland, South Korea, Latin America, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, and Austria. Seasons 2 and 3 are also available on the Pluto TV Star Trek channel in Switzerland, Germany, and Austria. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave. Star Trek: Discovery is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

